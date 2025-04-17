PHSC (LON:PHSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.22), with a volume of 13797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

PHSC Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.27.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

