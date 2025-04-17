Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.94.

Get Globant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Globant stock opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.26. Globant has a 52 week low of $96.23 and a 52 week high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 186.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 105,550.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.