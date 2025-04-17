Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Planet Image International Price Performance

Shares of YIBO stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. Planet Image International has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

About Planet Image International

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

