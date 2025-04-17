Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 15,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $5,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,434,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,796,000 after acquiring an additional 387,270 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 120,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $218.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

