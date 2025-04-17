Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 672 ($8.92) and last traded at GBX 688 ($9.13). 25,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 115,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($9.18).

Pollen Street Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 728.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 731.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 78.80 ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 70.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pollen Street Group Limited will post 70.0302725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollen Street Group Increases Dividend

About Pollen Street Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a GBX 60.50 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Pollen Street Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.75%.

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

