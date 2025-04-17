Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 672 ($8.92) and last traded at GBX 688 ($9.13). 25,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 115,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($9.18).

Pollen Street Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 728.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 731.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 78.80 ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 70.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pollen Street Group Limited will post 70.0302725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollen Street Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a GBX 60.50 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Pollen Street Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.75%.

About Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

