Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 255240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.60 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

