Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 53.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 114.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 81,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,062,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

