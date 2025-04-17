Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.02% from the stock’s current price.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 40,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,420.85. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,580 shares in the company, valued at $30,231,790.20. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

