PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading 3.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 5,318,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 12,645,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.94.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

