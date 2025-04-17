Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.64. Approximately 64,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 374,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $627.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. On average, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

