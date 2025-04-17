Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Up 269.8% in March

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 269.8% from the March 15th total of 402,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Priority Technology news, Director John Vito Priore sold 1,242,856 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $9,246,848.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,292,510.56. The trade was a 23.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 294,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $2,188,602.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,025,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,148,373.36. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,122,431 shares of company stock worth $38,110,887. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 255.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,471,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $532.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.20. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

