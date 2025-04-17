Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.21 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 10.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 113.38%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

