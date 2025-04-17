Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. Prologis has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

