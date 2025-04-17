Promising Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – April 17th

Chubb, Deere & Company, Snap-on, Apollo Global Management, and Norfolk Southern are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in various aspects of the agricultural industry, including the production of crops and livestock, the manufacture of farming equipment, and the supply of agricultural inputs like fertilizers and pesticides. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the agriculture sector, which can be influenced by factors such as weather conditions, commodity prices, and global demand for food. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $287.12. 749,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.89 and a 200 day moving average of $281.27. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.14. 437,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,407. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.59 and a 200 day moving average of $444.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Snap-on (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $24.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $307.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,358. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.00. The company had a trading volume of 662,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,221. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Featured Stories