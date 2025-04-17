Promising Green Energy Stocks To Research – April 16th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that generate revenue from the production or distribution of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. These stocks are popular among investors who prioritize environmental sustainability and seek to support industries that contribute to reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 530,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,017. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 86,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $346.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.26. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of RELL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,827. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

