ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 1,823,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,597,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,556,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

