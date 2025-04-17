Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.35.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $39,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,315 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,968.15. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $369,480 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,986,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,211,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 190,449 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 139,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $8,643,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

