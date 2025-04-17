Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading 6.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.77 and last traded at $47.79. 79,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 830,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTGX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.30.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,302.50. The trade was a 23.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at $20,627,126.80. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,010. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

