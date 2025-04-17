Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PEG. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.35.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,009.60. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 26,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 108,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

