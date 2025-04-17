Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PPT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 152,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $3.74.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 658,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 287,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 132,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

