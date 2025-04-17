Q1 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Cut by Zacks Research

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $26.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $12.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.38 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.80.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RNR opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,530 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 142,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

