Q2 Earnings Estimate for OXY Issued By Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Roth Capital set a $54.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

