Q2 EPS Estimates for Sable Offshore Reduced by Roth Capital

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sable Offshore in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Sable Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($6.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sable Offshore’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sable Offshore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE:SOC opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Sable Offshore has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sable Offshore by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Sable Offshore by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.