Q2 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Decreased by Roth Capital

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

