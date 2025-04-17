Q3 EPS Estimates for Vital Energy Decreased by Analyst

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Vital Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

VTLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Williams Trading set a $27.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million.

In other news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $123,841.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,900.62. This represents a 12.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $764,528. The trade was a 13.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 3,678.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,831 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,392,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

