QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,065,803 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $2,721,882,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,053,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,542,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,158,654,000 after buying an additional 709,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after buying an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $135.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

