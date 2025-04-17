QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Issues Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

QuoteMedia Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QMCI opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.25. QuoteMedia has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

