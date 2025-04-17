QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Issues Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.
QuoteMedia Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS QMCI opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.25. QuoteMedia has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
