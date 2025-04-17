Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 121,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Rafael Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RFL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Rafael has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 5,707.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rafael Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rafael by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Rafael during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.