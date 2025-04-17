Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $477,900.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,619,874.76. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $468,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $586,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $69.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 442.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,042,000 after buying an additional 4,445,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,368,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $51,500,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $45,778,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

