Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 125,972 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,191,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Primerica by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.66. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $307.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

