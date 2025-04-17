Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 234,764 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 234,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hess by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.26.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hess’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

