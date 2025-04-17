Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $33.23 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 157,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,231,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Idaho Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $215.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.13. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $194.62 and a twelve month high of $226.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.1673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

