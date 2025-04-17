Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $36.43 Million in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 996,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,425,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Symphony Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 10,264 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $398,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,912.92. This represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $39.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

