Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $36.49 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,118,357 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

