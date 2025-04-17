Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $35.99 Million Investment in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 783,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of UITB opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.1708 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

