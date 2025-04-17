Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 238,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.10 and a beta of 0.90. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 156,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.60 per share, with a total value of $27,471,917.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,461,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,268,900.80. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

