Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 374,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Graco by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

