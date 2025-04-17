Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Edge Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

