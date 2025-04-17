Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $36.52 Million Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,071,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,524,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $37.04.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.0434 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.