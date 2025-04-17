Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $36.64 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 279,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,643,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,039,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,390,000 after acquiring an additional 605,403 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CBRE Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $117.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.