Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 923,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,545,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of JEMA opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $42.21.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.