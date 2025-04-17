Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.89. 2,045,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 103,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 222,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

