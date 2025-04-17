reAlpha Tech (AIRE) to Release Earnings on Friday

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.
reAlpha Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. reAlpha Tech has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.
reAlpha Tech Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than reAlpha Tech
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for reAlpha Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for reAlpha Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.