reAlpha Tech (AIRE) to Release Earnings on Friday

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

reAlpha Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. reAlpha Tech has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

