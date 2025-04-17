Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RXRX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
RXRX stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.