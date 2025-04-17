Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RXRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXRX stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.