Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 44.36. The stock has a market cap of $708.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.15. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

