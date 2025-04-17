Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.88 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

