Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,223 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $89.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

