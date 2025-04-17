Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after buying an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,176,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.17.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

