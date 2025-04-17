Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

