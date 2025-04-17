Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,521,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 224,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SPYV opened at $47.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.